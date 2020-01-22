LFO alum Elston earns weekly award from OVC

Morehead State women's basketball junior guard Jazzmyn Elston has been tabbed as the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week, the league announced last Tuesday morning.
The 5-foot-8 Rossville, Ga., native and LFO graduate averaged 15 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for the Eagles as she came off the bench in matchups at Tennessee State and Belmont in OVC play.
Elston opened the road trip with a 12-point effort against the Lady Tigers in an 84-47 victory on Thursday. In the win, Elston sank 5-of-12 (.417) shots from the field which included a tone-setting triple in the first quarter to give the Eagles a double-digit lead.
In Saturday's 71-62 setback to the Bruins, Elston poured in a game-high 18 points as she made two triples and shot 7-of-19 (.368) from the floor. The guard also grabbed five rebounds and assisted on two baskets while logging a career-high 30 minutes.
"This is a well-deserved honor for Jazzmyn," said MSU head coach Greg Todd. "She continues to lead our team in scoring during conference play and she continues to improve in all areas of her game. I feel her game can elevate more as her confidence grows."
Through six OVC games, Elston leads Morehead State's scoring efforts and is ranked 10th in the league with an average of 13 points per game. The guard also boasts the Eagles' top shooting mark in OVC play, hitting on 29-of-66 (.439) shots from the field. For the season, Elston is averaging 10.1 points per game. and has scored in double figures nine times.
Elston is a newcomer to the OVC after transferring to Morehead State from State Fair (Mo.) Community College. The guard spent two seasons at the junior college and earned Missouri Community College Conference Athletic Conference first-team honors after her sophomore season.