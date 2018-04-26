The LaFayette High School softball team is hosting a youth softball tournament on Saturday, May 5 at the Lowell Green Complex (301 Webb Wheeler Rd.) in LaFayette.
The tournament is open to girls' rec teams, ages 5-6 and 7-8. There is a $50 entry fee per team and each team will be guaranteed three games. Registration deadline is May 3.
There will be awards for all players and trophies for the first and second place teams.
For more information, or to register, contact Meagan Base (meaganbase@walkerschools.org) or Kevin Adkins (KevinLHS037@yahoo.com) or call (423) 322-8956.
All proceeds go to benefit the LHS softball team.