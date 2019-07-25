The 10U LaFayette Rangers picked the most important night to play their best game in the Rick Honeycutt World Series.
After forcing a winner-take-all game against the Boynton Young Guns after a 3-0 victory over Boynton on Wednesday, the Rangers polished off their fifth consecutive elimination game victory of the week on Thursday night with an 8-0 victory over Boynton to claim the series title in Fort Oglethorpe.
LaFayette led 4-0 going into the top of the fourth inning when they erupted for four runs, all coming with two outs, to break the game open.
The Rangers ended the night with 15 hits, three coming from T.J. Crowe, who had a pair of doubles and one RBI. Brennan Beavers picked up two hits, including a double, while he knocked in a game-high three runs. Austin Dearing and Alex Richardson each went 2-for-3. Dearing drove in two runs, while Richardson picked up one RBI, as did Koltin Webb, who collected his with a third-inning double.
Boynton tried to rally in the top of the fifth to keep the game going, loading the bases with two outs. However, a force out at second base would bring the game to a close.
Dearing pitched all five innings, allowing just two hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Clay Moore and Carson Rich had hits for the Young Guns, while Brayden Hudson pitched for Boynton, striking out two batters on the night.