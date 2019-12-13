One of the most decorated college football players to ever come out of northwest Georgia, and one of the best players to ever suit up for the LaFayette Ramblers, Leon Hardeman passed away on Monday at the age of 87.
Born June 6, 1932 in Fort Payne, Ala., Hardeman played for LaFayette and Baylor during his prep school days. A multi-sport standout, he earned All-City and All-State honors in football and helped lead LaFayette to the Class B North region finals in 1948 where they fell to undefeated West Point High School, 19-18. West Point went on to win the state championship.
After his playing final season at Baylor - LaFayette High School did not offer 12th grade at the time - the 5-foot-6, 175-pound halfback went on to become a college football star.
Playing three seasons at Georgia Tech for legendary head coach Bobby Dodd, Hardeman ran for 1,794 yards and 22 career touchdowns, along with 223 yards receiving, as the Jackets went 32-2-2 during that span. Tech recorded an Orange Bowl victory and two Sugar Bowl victories, while the 1952 team went 12-0 and were tabbed National Champions by International News Service.
Hardeman had a career-high 776 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in that 1952 season and was one of six Tech players to be named to at least one All-American first team that year. Among those joining him on that list was quarterback Pete Brown, who played against Hardeman at Rossville High. The United Press named Hardeman as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. He capped that championship season with a 1953 Sugar Bowl MVP award in the Jackets' 24-7 win over Ole Miss.
He was named third team All-American in his senior season and was All-SEC all three seasons with the Jackets.
"Leon was a terrific runner," Dodd once said of his standout player. "He had strong thighs, strong legs, good judgment, was terrific in the big games. He didn't run around people. He ran through them. He and (1942 Georgia Heisman trophy winner) Frankie Sinkwich ran through more tacklers than anyone I ever saw."
The Baltimore Colts drafted Hardeman in the 23rd round in 1954, but he turned down the NFL offer to enlist in the military. He became a first lieutenant in the Army and served in Germany, where he coached a U.S. Army football team.
Following his time in the service, Hardeman worked for 30 years at Owens-Illinois, a glass bottle manufacturer, where he retired from the company as a national vice president.
Hardeman is a member of four different Halls of Fame. He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1961 and was also inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1988. He is also a member of the Baylor School Hall of Fame (1990) and the Chattanooga Old Timers Hall of Fame (2001).
His No. 50 was retired by LaFayette High School in 1994 and his jersey is on display in the school's trophy case.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Susan Adams Hardeman, and a daughter, Lynn King Hardeman. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, three sons, David, Richard and Matthew, a stepson, Richard (Leslie) Helton, a brother, Ernest Hardeman, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Hardeman was layed to rest on Wednesday at Chattanooga National Cemetery.