LaFayette cheerleaders revving up after summer jump-start

The LaFayette High School competition squad will be hitting the mats for the first time this season at Pepperell on Saturday and longtime head coach Nicole Harris believes her team is already ahead of the game.
“I feel like we are already farther along than we normally are at this point in the season,” she explained. “After we came back from (cheer) camp at (the University of) Tennessee, the girls had that high of doing so well and winning everything we won and it’s really boosted their confidence, their unity and just their work ethic. They really have the drive and the determination in them.”
The Orange-and-Black will be led by a group of five seniors in 2019 — Kailen Brown, Alexis Keown, Carrie Jane Purcell and team captains JuliAnna Harris and Jordyn Meeks.
“It’s a great group of girls and they are near and dear to my heart,” Harris said. “They definitely have what it takes to lead a team in the right way.”
The rest of the squad includes juniors Mary Grace Tatum, Sydney Parker, Caylee Purcell and Carly Smith, sophomores Kenna Massey, Janie Pickard, Tanner Rodgers and Carly Spurlock and freshmen Rayden Chastain, Ansley Lawson, Kloe Spears, Bella Walden and Briley Walker.
“These girls have been to state every year, even before everybody (automatically) went to state, so they understand what it means to truly earn it,” Harris continued. “We have a lot of new girls this year and we’re working to build them up and encourage them.”
Harris said this year’s routine is tougher than the one the squad performed last year and that they are continuing to add difficulty to the routine each time they practice.
“I think the elements in our routine are definitely more difficult than last year and we have more of those things I would consider ‘X-factors’ in our routine,” Harris said. “Just the showy, but yet still difficult elements that every routine needs, so I’m excited that we have those things in this year. We really want to make it to Day 2 at state. That’s our goal.”
The coach added that consistency and determination were the keys to the season.
“They just have to believe in themselves,” Harris added. “There are times when they might feel defeated and I’m just trying to instill in them about not going in (to a competition) already feeling defeated. They just need to go in with confidence. If they can stay focused on the endgame, stay determined and keep the team unified, I think we’re going to see great things.”