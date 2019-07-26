LaFayette cheerleaders earn Citrus Bowl invite

The LaFayette High School cheerleading squad made a triumphant return from a Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) camp at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, held July 8-11.
The Orange-and-Black earned several team awards, including a first-place trophy, two third-place trophies and the Traditions Award. Six of the squad’s cheerleaders participated in All-American tryouts, of which JuliAnna Harris and Jordyn Meeks were selected. It was the second All-American selection for Harris, who earned the honor last year as a junior, and the first time for Meeks.
As All-Americans, Harris and Meeks have the opportunity to perform in London on New Year’s Day, but head cheer coach Nicole Harris said both plan to skip the trip in order to perform at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando as the entire LaFayette squad also earned an invite to perform on Jan. 1, 2020.
The team will wear UCA uniforms and perform a UCA-choreographed routine during the pre-game show, in addition to visits to area theme parks and other activities planned for cheerleaders who participate and make the five-day trip. Harris said the majority of the squad was planning to attend.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Harris added. “They’ve come a long way and we’re ahead of the game from where we usually are at this point in the summer. They have all really come together and made things happen. I’m super proud of them all.”