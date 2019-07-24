Three more division champions were crowned at the Rick Honeycutt World Series on Wednesday night, while one more division will need one extra night to determine a winner.
That hold-over is in the 10U Division where the LaFayette Rangers won a pair of elimination games on Wednesday to force a winner-take-all battle on Thursday.
The Rangers opened their night with a 6-2 victory over the South Cherokee Indians to punch their ticket to the championship game against the Boynton Young Guns.
LaFayette, playing as the home team, would take a 3-0 lead into the top of the sixth inning, but saw Boynton load the bases with one out. However, the Rangers would get a clutch strikeout and a final ground out to end the game and leave the sacks full.
Thursday’s championship game will begin at 6 p.m. in Fort Oglethorpe on Field 4.
The Boynton Young Guns 9U team also played on Wednesday, needing to beat the Rivermont All-Stars twice to win the championship. However, the standouts from the Volunteer State would claim the title with a 5-1 victory.
Middle Valley captured the 8U Division with a 13-4 victory over the Murray Legends, while the 6U Hobgood Heat handled the Ooltewah Owls, 15-7, to win their division championship.