A potential comeback by the Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats volleyball team fell short on Tuesday night as visiting Hiwassee College held on to pick up a 25-13, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21 victory at the Rossville Athletic Center.
The Lady Tigers cruised in the opening set and took a lead in the second set. However, the Lady Bobcats would rally late and, even though they would lose the set, they would ride the momentum into the next one.
GNTC stormed out to a 13-4 lead in the third set, only to see Hiwassee battle all the way back to tie the score at 14 and later at 17. The Lady Tigers would forge a 24-23 lead and were on serve for match point, but the Lady Bobcats would bow their necks and push three straight points to win the set and extend the match.
The Navy-and-Silver led for much of the fourth set, but were not able to put enough distance between themselves and the visitors from Madisonville, Tenn. Hiwasee would finally take the lead for good at 20-19 and would close out the match by winning six of the last seven points.
Savannah Walker had eight kills, six aces, nine blocks and seven digs in the loss. Jamese Miller had 11 kills to go with five digs, two aces and two blocks. Mia Clark had 13 assists, four aces, three digs and two kills, while Morgen Simmons finished with seven assists, two aces and a team-high 21 digs.
Kayleigh Goff finished with six digs, three kills, two aces and two assists. Summer Fitzpatrick added five kills, four blocks, three digs and three assists. Kaylin Graham had five digs and two aces. Gracie Goode picked up a kill, a dig and a block, while Destiny Willbanks finished with a dig and a kill.
Georgia Northwestern (6-16) will close out the 2018 season on Monday with a home game against Cleveland State Community College.