The Ringgold Lady Tigers improved to 13-3 overall and remained perfect in Region 6-AAA (9-0) with a 65-46 home victory over Sonoraville on Tuesday.
Rachel Akers had 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Lady Tigers led 34-17 at halftime. Riley Nayadley finished with 14 points and four rebounds, while Shelby Cole had 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Maggie Reed had nine points and three steals. Rachel Lopez had eight points and three steals. Baileigh Pitts added six points and six boards, while Sydney Pittman finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists. Ringgold helped itself by going 12-of-16 at the free throw line.
Results from the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.
LFO boys 54, Coahulla Creek 51
Ruddy Ware scored nine of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to help the Warriors rally for their fifth straight win in a row.
Cameron Gregg had nine points. Zach Coots had eight and Riley Mosier finished with six in the home victory. Two points from Jacob King and one from James Beddington rounded out the scoring for the Warriors (10-8, 6-4).
Coahulla Creek girls 54, LFO 40
Senior Macey Gregg became just the second girls' player at LFO to ever reach the 1,500-point mark for her career, but her efforts would not be enough to beat the Lady Colts, who improved to 14-4 overall in 8-1 in region play.
The Lady Warriors fell to 7-11 overall and 4-6 in Region 6-AAA. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Pickens girls 50, Heritage 46
In Jasper, the Lady Generals suffered their first Region 6-AAAA setback of the season with an overtime loss to the Dragonettes. Heritage fell to 13-3 overall and 6-1 in region play with the loss. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Pickens boys 75, Heritage 65
The Generals dropped to 9-8 overall and 4-3 in region play with the loss to the Dragons. Individual scoring has not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee boys 51, Excel Christian 23
In Chickamauga, the Trojans stayed hot as they won their fifth consecutive game. Gordon Lee is now 7-8 overall in 3-3 in Region 6-A North. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette Girls 51, Gordon Lee 38
With Excel Christian not fielding a girls' team this season, the Lady Ramblers provided the opposition and made the short drive up Highway 27 to pick up a game with their county rivals, moving to 11-8 overall with the victory.
The Lady Trojans fell to 4-12 overall. Individual scoring was not provided for either team as of press time.
Northwest boys 74, Ridgeland 63
The Panthers put up a solid effort on the road, but fell to 2-15 overall and 0-7 in Region 6-AAAA with the loss in Tunnel Hill.
Riley Harrison had 11 of his game and season-high 28 points in the fourth quarter. Ethan Moyer added nine points, followed by Fred Norman, Jr. with eight and Nathan Carver with seven.
Results from the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.