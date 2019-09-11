The 2018 season was a good one for the Heritage High School cross country team as the Lady Generals won the Region 6-AAAA title and the Generals finished as region runners-up. However, some significant graduation losses means both teams will be relying on some younger runners if they are to compete for region championships again this fall.
“We are a good, healthy team as far as number of kids,” head coach Jeremy Wynne said. “They’ve been pretty consistent about coming to practice over the summer and things like that. We’ve still got kind of a young team, similar to last year. We don’t have a lot of upperclassmen and experienced kids like we’ve had in the past so some of the leadership has got to come from some of the younger kids, which is neat to see.”
On the boys’ side, the two seniors, Luke Shackelford and Christian Merrill, will serve as captain, Shackelford with the varsity and Merrill with the JV team. Wynne said both his seniors lead by example.
“Luke models everything that I want in a runner as far as hard work and commitment to the team goes,” Wynne explained. “I always feel like he has my back as a coach and I think the kids look up to him to. He kind of has a servant’s heart. He gets here early to fill up the water and Gatorade for the rest of team and things like that. He’s kind of quiet, but he kind of leads in a different way, which is neat to see.
“Christian has been a real solid kid all four years. He’s also quiet, but he’s a great teammate. He never has a negative word to say about anybody and he’s always encouraging. Those kids have been really good leaders.”
The top returning runner, as far as time goes, is sophomore Gavin Chandler, whom Wynne said has the potential to be one of the top runners ever at Heritage. Chandler averaged 18:39 for the year as a freshman with a season-best 17:17 at Baylor. He finished seventh at the region championships with a 17:53.
Among the other returning veterans are juniors Joel Lewis, Juan Guzman, Gauge Sartin and Steven Burchard, along with sophomores Davis Justice and Will Waldrop. The rest of the boys’ roster includes juniors Griffin Black, Ethan Clark, Will Kelley, Jake Krajesky and Gabriel Leal, sophomores Ryan Walker, Preston Berkshire and Cecil Bussey and incoming freshmen Landon Albright, Collin Black and Eli Nelson.
“I’m excited about the boys’ team we have,” Wynne said. “We have a lot of talent. We lost some to graduation that we’ll have to replace, but there are a lot of energetic young men that come out every day and work hard and really want to get better. I can see us being a strong contender for at least second in the region again and, if we really develop, maybe even a chance to win it.”
The girls’ team will be anchored by returning 6-AAAA champion Allison Craft, the 2018 Catoosa County Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year, who will be looking to repeat in her junior year after a 20:48 in last year’s region meet.
“She had a busy summer, but she looks like she’s picking up where she left off last year,” Wynne added. “She’ll be our girls’ captain and she’s definitely the hardest worker on the girls’ side. I can’t say enough good things about her. Hopefully we can get her times down in the 19-minute range this season. That’s her goal.”
Other returners include juniors Gracey McCoy and Morgyn Easley, along with sophomores Kalei Howard, Brylei Howard and Emma Tennyson. Among the new faces looking to make an impact on the varsity roster this year are sophomore Alexis Faul and freshmen Mia Callahan and Emily Woody. Another sophomore, Allie Mifflin, is new to Heritage after moving from Virginia and has already been impressive in the early going.
“There’s a big tradition of winning with our girls’ program,” Wynne added. “I think we’ll certainly be competitive and we’ll be in contention to qualify for state. If we stay healthy, by the end of the year, I think we’ll have a chance to win it again.”
The coach said the key was keeping his runner excited and encouraged about running.
“We’ve tried to focus on increasing accountability and building a more positive culture as far as kids coming to practice every day and working hard,” he continued. “We’re just focused on having more positivity and excitement about the sport.”