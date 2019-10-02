The only thing standing between the Heritage Lady Generals and an unbeaten season on Wednesday night was old nemesis Gordon Lee and, for a time, it looked as though the Lady Trojans would spoil Heritage’s fun.
However, the Lady Generals refused to let it happen.
Trailing 23-16 in the opening set, Heritage won the final nine points to take the opener, 25-23, before riding the momentum to a 25-20 victory in the second set to win the 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference volleyball tournament championship at Dade County High School.
“Going undefeated was awesome,” said Heritage head coach Becky Forkner, whose team finished the season with an unblemished 20-0 record. “This is one of my favorite groups of girls that I've ever had. They are all hard workers and there is no drama. They're always just about taking care of business when it's time.”
The first set went back and forth with neither team holding more than a three-point advantage until Gordon Lee’s Lexi Bridges scored four consecutive service points, including one ace, to put the Lady Trojans up 16-12.
Heritage fought back to cut the gap down to two points, but Bridges would come up with another kill and Gordon Lee would win the longest point of the night moments later to go back up by four at 20-16.
An ace from Reagan Yancey and a block by Bridges would boost the GL lead to seven and had the Lady Trojans on the edges of their seats as they looked ready to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
But a hitting error gave Heritage another point and Ava Davey would head to the service line with her team still trailing by six. She would click off three straight service points, including an ace, to pull her team to 23-20, forcing Gordon Lee to call a time-out.
However, the quick break did nothing to slow Davey down as she reeled off the final five service points. Four of the five points resulted in aces, including the final three, as Heritage completed the first-set comeback.
With the momentum now clearly on the side of the Navy-and-Red, Heritage got three kills from Carmiya Motter to jump out to an 8-1 lead in the second set. Another Gordon Lee time-out also failed to do the trick as three aces from Davey and two more kills, one by Motter and one by Haylee Brownsey, gave the Lady Generals their biggest lead at 17-6.
But if the match was over, someone forgot to tell Gordon Lee. Bridges stepped to the service line with her team trailing 17-7 in served up three consecutive aces. A few minutes later with her team trailing 20-11, Yancey came up with a block and a kill to cut the lead down to six as the Lady Trojans continued to chip away at the deficit.
Davey fired back with a pair of aces, but kills by Yancey and Bridges and another block by Bridges would slice the Heritage lead down to 22-17. Moments later, a couple of Heritage errors, along with another kill by Bridges, pulled the Lady Trojans to within three at 23-20.
However, Gordon Lee would get no closer.
Davey, who would go on to win tournament Most Valuable Player, came up with a big kill to send her team to match point. She would then step to the service line and fittingly record her ninth and final ace of the match to seal the championship.
“It takes us a while to get warm,” Forkner laughed. “You can say we're slow starters. We got down 23-17 (in the first set) and I told them just to take care of their business and to do their job whatever that job was. That's what they did. They stepped up.”
Davey finished with eight kills on the afternoon. Motter had five kills and a block. Brownsey added six kills and an ace, while Aaliyah Rodgers had two aces and Sydney McAllister’s one ace rounded out the stats for the Lady Generals.
Bridges had four kills, four aces and two blocks for Gordon Lee. Yancey finished with five kills, three blocks and one ace and Jaylie Haney also picked up an ace for the Lady Trojans, who came into the tournament as league co-runners-up with LaFayette.
“You have to give credit to Heritage. They were serving well and they were playing well,” Gordon Lee head coach Tammy Harkleroad said. “But I was proud of the way our girls came back and really fought hard. We were down (11) in that second set and really came back.”
Harkleroad credited an early-season adjustment for sparking her team’s run to the finals.
“We changed the rotation after the first three games of the season,” she explained. “Once we figured that out, we really started building up confidence and started playing well. We just played better and better throughout the season.”