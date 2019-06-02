Harrison retiring after nearly 30 successful seasons as LHS tennis coach

After 30 years in teaching and 29 years of coaching tennis at LaFayette High School, Clint Harrison has chosen to retire after three highly-successful decades.
He leaves the LaFayette program having recorded a total of 462 coaching victories (boys and girls’ teams combined). The Lady Ramblers qualified for the state tournament in 13 of the last 17 seasons and 16 times in the past 25 seasons, while the Ramblers have earned trips to the playoffs the past four years and seven times in the past 16 seasons.
“When Coach (Dan) Priest retired from basketball with over 400 wins I thought, man, I’d like to retire with something like that,” Harrison said. “We were able to eclipse that number a few years back and it felt good. I’m not going to reach 500. It would have probably taken another three years or so, but it’s been fun.”
LaFayette’s 1994 girls’ team won the region title under Harrison and advanced to the state semifinals that season. He also coached individual singles’ region champions and multiple doubles’ region champions before the GHSA went strictly to a team format in the late 1990’s.
“It’s been a great ride with a lot of great players and a lot of great people who have probably influenced me more than I have influenced them,” he said. “I’ve learned about how to deal with people and how to develop players.”
Even with all the success, all the great matches and all the great individual shots he’s witnessed firsthand, Harrison said some of his fondest coaching memories have come during long hours of practice.
“That’s when I actually get to hit some too,” he said with a laugh. “It’s really fun doing drills with them, especially when they start to see the things on the court that I hope they are looking for. When they start to see those holes (on the court) and attack them, then I know that they are finally getting it. That’s the main thing.
“Plus, practice is where the development takes place. It’s where the players bond and where the changes in players occur. It’s amazing how I show them all the same way to hold a racket and (how to) set up to hit the ball, but they all develop their own style of play.”
One of those players was Lance Underwood, who will assume the role as boys’ head coach at LHS after previously serving as an assistant with Harrison. Another former LaFayette player, Madeline Ensley, will take over as the girls’ head coach at her alma mater.
Underwood said Harrison has left a legacy of support, mentoring and friendship that included teaching, coaching and even driving the Rambler Car around the football stadium on Friday nights.
“His legacy is one that has forever impacted the school and the students who have walked the halls,” Underwood said. “It never mattered how bad I was playing or how the team was doing, you always got the same Coach Harrison. Having played for him, I’ll always remember how much he believed in me and supported me, even on days when I didn’t feel the same way about my own abilities.”
Underwood said that even more than the 462 wins was the care and pride Harrison showed for his athletes and the way he always made things fun for his players.
“You feel that undeniable sense of pride anytime you’re around him when he’s coaching,” he continued. “Ask any of his former players. They may remember a couple of their big wins, but they will all remember the road trips, the meals with the team and the laughs at practices.
“As I have ventured into coaching myself, I often think about the many things I love about the way he runs his program and I often try to mirror his philosophies and his approaches to this job. He’s set the bar of success high within the tennis program, but I’m very thankful for the condition in which he’s leaving it.”
Harrison said seeing his athletes develop their skills has been one of the most rewarding parts of his career as a coach.
“Take (No. 1 singles player) Isaiah Southern for instance,” Harrison said. “He was learning the game and getting frustrated as a freshman and now he’s turned it all around. Now he’s out there owning people on the court and he should get a scholarship somewhere next year because of all that growth.
“It’s also great to see the players come back. When it’s spring break in Georgia, some of these former players in college want to come back and hit with us. All the friendships and relationships you develop, it’s just been a lot of fun.”
However, Harrison said that even though he is officially retiring, he doesn’t think he’ll be able to stay away from the program permanently.
“I may come out and help a little next year,” he added. “I probably won’t be here every single day, but I’ll stop by from time to time and see what’s going on. Hopefully, they can continue with the success that we’ve had.”