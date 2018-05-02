Gordon Lee High School will host its annual Trojan Baseball Camp, June 4-7, from 8 a.m.-12 noon each day. The camp is for players, ages 5-12, with a cost of $100 per camper, which includes snacks and drinks.
The camp will be held at the Gordon Lee baseball complex on Crittenden Avenue. In case of rain, the camp will be held inside the hitting facility.
Register by May 29 and receive a camp T-shirt. To register or for more information, contact coach Mike Dunfee at (706) 333-8708 or by email at mike.dunfee@glschools.org.