The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will hold their annual softball camp on June 11-13 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for players, ages 6-12.
The camp will be held at the Crystal Springs Field and costs $100 per camper.
Instruction will be given in hitting, fielding and baserunning, while additional instruction will also be given to pitchers and catchers. The camp will be taught by Gordon Lee head coach Dana Mull and Gordon Lee assistant coach Kevin McElhaney, along with current high school and college players.
Lunch will be provided or campers can bring their own sack lunches.
For more information, contact Mull at dana.mull@glschools.org or call (706) 618-0584.