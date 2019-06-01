For the fifth time in the last seven years, Gordon Lee High School has earned a top-three finish in the Georgia Athletic Directors Association's Directors' Cup standings.
Throughout the year, schools earn points based on their state finishes in 25 GHSA-sanctioned sports. Each school's eight-highest scoring sports for each gender are counted in the standings.
Gordon Lee finished third overall in Class 1A during the 2018-2019 school year with 1,072 points, trailing only Wesleyan (1,318) and Commerce (1,085). Gordon Lee was third in the girls' Class 1A standings, while the boys were fifth.
Gordon Lee's points were bolstered by state championships in fastpitch softball, competition cheerleading, girls' track and field and baseball, along with runner-up finishes in both boys and girls' golf. The school also had top-four finishes in volleyball, boys and girls' cross country and boys' track.
The school won the overall Class 1A title in 2012-2013. They finished second overall the following year and again in 2017-2018, while they also finished third in 2016-2017. Gordon Lee spent the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 school years in Class 2A, where they finished 12th and 18th, respectively.
Heritage High School had an excellent 10th place overall showing in Class 4A in this year's Directors' Cup standings. The Generals were seventh in the girls' standings and 17th in the boys' standings. The school celebrated its first-ever state title in fastpitch softball, while the girls' basketball and soccer teams also advanced to the Elite Eight.
LaFayette's girls were 31st in Class 4A, while the boys finished 46th to give the school a 35th place finish in the overall standings. Ridgeland was 45th overall in Class 4A. They were 30th in the boys' standings and 47th in the girls' standings.
St. Pius X had five state championships to end Marist's 19-year run of Directors' Cup overall titles. Blessed Trinity finished second in the classification this season while Marist was third.
In Class 3A, Westminster, Jefferson and Lovett took the top three spots in the boys', girls' and overall standings.
Ringgold's girls were 21st in Class 3A and the boys finished 29th as the school ended up in 26th place overall. LFO was 53rd overall in Class 3A. They were 49th in the girls' standings and 53rd in the boys' standings.
The other overall state champions included Bremen (2A), Starr's Mill (5A), Cambridge (6A) and Walton (7A).