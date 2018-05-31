A strong start to the school calendar year and a strong end to it helped Gordon Lee High School finish second overall in the Georgia Athletic Directors Association's Directors' Cup standings for Class 1A.
Gordon Lee finished the 2017-2018 season with 1,051 points. They were the highest finishing public school in the classification and trailed only Wesleyan (1,244) for the overall championship.
It is Gordon Lee's highest overall finish in the Directors' Cup standings since winning it all in the 2012-2013 season. Commerce, another public school, was third overall with 985 points.
Gordon Lee also finished second overall in the girls' standings. State championships in softball and cheerleading back in the fall, along with runner-up finishes in cross country, track and golf, helped them amass 548 points, three points clear of Holy Innocents' (545) and second only to Wesleyan (661).
In the boys' standings, Gordon Lee finished with 503 points on the strength of state championships in golf and baseball, a runner-up finish in cross country, a third-place finish in track and big points in wrestling, which combines traditional and duals.
Wesleyan held the top spot on the boys' side with 579 points, followed by First Presbyterian Day (506). The Trojans took third by one point over Region 6-A rival Darlington (502).
In Class 3A, Westminster swept the boys, girls and overall championships. The Ringgold boys finished in 31st place in the classification, while the girls were 39th, helping the Tigers to a 35th place finish overall (328 points). The LFO girls were 30th and the LFO boys were 56th as the Warriors placed 47th in the overall standings (198 points).
Heritage was 11th overall in Class 4A with 675 points. The Lady Generals finished seventh and the Generals placed 18th in the standings. The LaFayette boys were 16th overall and the LaFayette girls were 45th as the school finished in 31st place overall (387 points). For Ridgeland, the Panthers finished ranked 35th and Lady Panthers were ranked 52nd as Ridgeland amassed 197 points to finish 46th overall.
Marist took the top spot in the Class 4A girls' standings and in the overall standings, but we're denied a sweep by the Blessed Trinity boys, who edged Marist for the top spot.
In Class 2A, the Benedictine boys and the St. Vincent's Academy girls won their divisions, but Elbert County took the overall title. Starr's Mill swept all three divisions in Class 5A. Alpharetta won the overall title in Class 6A with the Allatoona boys and the Johns Creek girls winning championships. And in Class 7A, Lambert won the boys' title and the overall title with Walton taking honors on the girls' side.
The Directors' Cup is presented every year. Points are accumulated by each team's placement in the state tournaments for all GHSA-sanctioned sports.