The Gordon Lee Trojans scored midway through the fourth quarter to take a 13-10 lead over the visiting LFO Warriors on Friday night and the Gordon Lee defense would make one final stop to seal the Trojans’ second straight victory of the season.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Gordon Lee (2-0) will head down Highway 27 next Friday night to take on LaFayette. Meanwhile, LFO (0-2) will enjoy a bye week as they get set to host Murray County in the Region 6-AAA opener on Sept. 13.