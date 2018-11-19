GOLF: Windham to continue golf career at Dalton State

Tucker Windham started playing competitive golf at the age of eight, but even before that he was on the course with his dad, hitting the ball around and discovering a love for the game.
Thousands of hours on the course or the practice tee and perhaps tens of thousands of swings, all led up to Nov. 14, 2018 when he officially realized his dream.
Windham signed his letter of intent to play golf for nearby Dalton State College, which has become an NAIA national powerhouse in just a few short years under Coach Ben Rickett.
“This day means a lot,” the Gordon Lee senior said. “Practicing as a kid and playing in all the tournaments and stuff like that, this is the day you look forward to and I’m glad that it’s here.”
The Roadrunners began the 2018 fall season as the No. 2-ranked team in the NAIA and are currently ranked No. 8 in the most recent polls.
“The success that they’ve had is the first thing that you look at,” Windham explained. “Plus I know a few guys on the team, so that will make me really comfortable. I also wanted to stay closer to home, so that worked out too. All of it is just perfect.”
Windham made the All-Tournament Team at the UGA Classic in Athens last spring with a 73 and he took low medalist honors with a 72 at the Heritage 5-Star Invitational at Nob North as Gordon Lee won the team title.
He saved his best golf for last, however, as his final round 69 at the Class A Public School state tournament in Commerce - a career low - helped give him a share of the individual state title for the second consecutive season and helped the Trojans win a fourth state title in the last six years.
“I’m excited about Tucker,” Rickett said. “I think he has a lot of upside and I don’t think we’ve come close to seeing what he’s capable of doing just yet. He’s a good young man from a great family, the type of person you want to bring into this program.”
Dalton State’s current roster includes several notable names from the northwest corner of the state, including former Heritage High standouts Sport Allmond and Ben Rebne, ex-Southeast Whitfield star Matthew Clearly and freshman Zach Womack of Acworth, while players such as P.J. Shields (LaFayette) and Chase Cole (Dade County) have left their mark on the program in recent years.
“A lot of the NAIA model for golf programs is to bring in international players,” said Rickett, himself a native of England. “But we’ve been very fortunate that we’ve had some kids from the north Georgia area that have gone under the radar. We’ve been able to keep them locally and there are a lot of players around here that are all connected one way or another through summer golf. Those relationships are important with the current players that we already have.”
Another person with a smile on his face during the signing was Gordon Lee golf coach Todd Windham, who also happens to be Tucker’s dad.
“As a coach, it’s easy to see that Tucker has an extremely good work ethic and he always has had one,” Windham explained. “He has great attention to detail and a willingness to go and practice on his own. A lot of times, golf can be a very lonely sport, so his work habits have been on point for a long time and he shown a lot of maturity from a young age.
“That has given him the opportunity to learn from a lot of people who have helped him and who have recognized that he has the ability and the work ethic. I think he has the tools and I think he’s going to a place with a coach that’s got his team going in the right direction. I’m thrilled.”
The coach added that he was excited to see his son get the opportunity to play college golf.
“He’s earned it,” Windham continued, “but the most important thing is that he has a lot of good character traits and values to go with it. Ultimately, at some point, life is going to come along and so he’s going to need all that beyond just golf.”
The younger Windham said he is undecided on a major.