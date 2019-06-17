It was a beautiful Monday at the Augusta Country Club, but a tough one for recent Gordon Lee graduate Tucker Windham, who carded an opening round of 80 in the 53rd Georgia Junior Championship.
Windham had three birdies on his round, but still finished 8-over-par on the day. He currently sits in a tie for 119th place, 12 shots out of the lead. The Dalton State signee will tee off at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday looking to make up ground on the leaders.
Four golfers share the lead after 4-under-par 68's in Round 1, including Brock Hoover of Woodstock, Bruce Murphy of Johns Creek, Jack Boltja of Thomasville and Kenny Duffin of Hoschton.
Five players finished at 3-under-par 69, eight posted rounds of 2-under-par 70 and seven are in at 1-under-par 71. All others are at even-par or higher.
The second round will get underway on Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m. The field will be cut to the lowest 70 scores and ties.
The shot of the day went Augusta native Brady Bentley, who scored an ace on the 14th hole. Bentley finished his first round at 12-over-par 84.
In the 40th Girls' Championship at Harbor Club in Greensboro, but that did not stop Ainsley Cowart of Winston fired an opening round 5-under-par 67 after carding four birdies on her back nine to close out the day and take the first round lead.
She finished as one of two players under par for the day and leads Sara Im of Duluth by three strokes (70). Madeline Ananthasane of Auburn and Ava Merrill of Johns Creek each finished with an even-par 72 to round out the top four.
Four players are tied for fifth after a 1-over-par 73 in the first round: McKenzie Mages of Marietta, Mikayla Dubnik of Gainesville, Loralie Cowart of Winston and Iris Cao of Duluth. In total, 11 players are within five shots of second place.
Allie Kantor of Milton also made some noise in the first round after she aced the par-3 17th hole.