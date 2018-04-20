Tucker Windham carded a 72 to take low medalist honors on Thursday and led the Gordon Lee Trojans to a victory in the Heritage Five-Star Invitational boys' golf tournament at Nob North in Varnell.
Gray Weldon shot 80 for the Trojans. Cole Walker had an 84 and Jacob Carlock turned in an 85 to complete Gordon Lee's team score of 321. Christian Boyd (89) and Gunner Williams (98) also teed it up for the Trojans.
LaFayette, who will compete in their sectional tournament at Nob North on Monday, placed second with a 332. Tyler Jackson paced the Ramblers with a 79. Gage Smith and Carter Grant both shot 82, while an 89 from Riley Grant rounded out the team score. Mason Cain (91) and Scott Smith (99) also played for LaFayette.
Heritage turned in a team score of 358 to finish fifth overall. They were led by an 86 from Robert Allen Lyle and an 87 from Cain Stover. Matthew Redman had a 92 and Patrick Redmond finished up with a 93. Logan Self (95) and Declan Ryan (96) also played for Heritage.
Cedartown (335) was third and Cartersville (353) was fourth in the 10-team field.