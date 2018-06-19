GOLF: The 2018 Walker County Boys' Golfers of the Year

Youth golf in Walker County has exploded in recent years and the boys’ programs at LaFayette and Gordon Lee High Schools have been right on the forefront.
Today, two of the top prep golfers in the county and the Tri-State area - recent LaFayette graduate Gage Smith and rising senior Tucker Windham - stand together as the 2018 Boys’ Golfers of the Year for Walker County.
It marks the third straight Player of the Year award for Smith and the first for Windham.
“It’s pretty cool to share this with a golfer like Gage,” Windham said. “There’s probably two or three other guys that could be up here with us too. They all play some pretty good golf, but to be up here is pretty cool.”
“It’s always good to be the best or be with the best,” Smith added.
Smith leaves LaFayette as one of the top and most consistent golfers in school history as he helped the Ramblers to four straight top 10 finishes at the Class 4A state tournament, including three fourth-place showings.
He shot a 73 to make the All-Tournament Team at the LaFayette Invitational, helping his team finish with a 297 to win the team title. He followed up by making the All-Tournament Team at the Athens Classic at the University of Georgia after shooting a 73 and helping his team finish fourth.
Some of the best golf he played all year came at the North Georgia Invitational. Smith shot a 72 in Round 1 at The Farm in Dalton and followed up a week later with a 2-under-par 70 at the Dalton Golf and Country Club to win low medalist honors against an extremely talented field. LaFayette tied for third as a team.
At the Heritage 5-Star Invitational at Nob North, he shot an 82, but still helped his team finish as tournament runners-up. He carded a 75 on his return trip to Nob North for the area championship, an event LaFayette won for a fifth straight year. Then at the state tournament, he shot a 1-under-par 71 to finish in a tie for ninth individually. The second day of the tournament was rained out and LaFayette finished ninth as a team.
“It was a pretty good year,” he said. “I didn’t play quite as well in a few events like I wanted to, but I won the North Georgia Invitational, which was a pretty good win. As a team, we played pretty well. We didn’t play as well as we wanted to towards the end of the year, but like we always say, it’s always about the team first and the individual stuff just follows.
“That field (at state) is always good, (Class) 4A is probably one of the better divisions, if not the best division in the state. You got Columbus shooting 10-under as a team. It may have not have been the toughest course, but it certainly wasn’t easy. Five-under par won that tournament and there were six scores under 70, so that pretty much sums it up.”
Smith will play next season at Valdosta State after signing with the Blazers earlier this year.
“I’m going to play in a few tournaments over the summer and hopefully I can perform better than I did last year and win some of them,” he added. “That and just practice and try to be ready for the (south Georgia) heat. I’m excited, though. I’m ready to go.”
Meanwhile, Windham joined Smith on the All-Tournament Team in Athens as he shot a 73 on the University of Georgia course, propelling the Trojans to a sixth-place finish. He had a top 10 finish at the Central-Carroll Lions Invitational to help Gordon Lee to third place and he carded a 79 at the Calhoun Jacket Invitational at Fields Ferry as the Trojans finished fourth.
His 75 at the Christian Heritage Invitational at the Dalton Golf and Country Club helped his team finish fifth overall and he took low medalist honors with a 72 at the Heritage 5-Star Invitational at Nob North as Gordon Lee won the team title. The Trojans went on to win the Area 3-A title in LaFayette with Windham shooting an 81, but he would save his best golf for last.
After a solid 2-over par 74 on the first day in Commerce, he shot a bogey-free 3-under-par 69 on the second day to finish at 1-under par for the tournament and tie for the individual state title for the second consecutive season. As a team, Gordon Lee won its fourth Class 1A public school state title in the last six seasons.
“The first half of the season was a little tough,” Windham explained. “I was still working through some things, but in the second half I really made an emphasis on my short game. I know that sounds cliché, but until you practice it enough to where it makes a difference, you don’t realize how much of a difference it makes.
“(The state tournament) was a great feeling, that second day for sure. I don’t think I’ve ever had a bogey-free round before, so that consistency itself was more rewarding than shooting a 69. Those last few holes we’re really pressure-filled, that’s for sure.”
Windham said he is already putting out feelers about playing in college, something he would much like to do.
“I’ve emailed and talked with some coaches, but I haven’t really thought about anywhere in particular yet,” he added. “I’m going to play a lot of tournaments this summer again and then throughout the fall and hopefully I’ll have a good season next year for the school. Hopefully I’ll catch some people’s eyes.”