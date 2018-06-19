GOLF: The 2018 Catoosa County Girls' Golfer of the Year

The Ringgold Lady Tigers have boasted some of the top girls’ golfers in the northwest Georgia area in recent years and that trend continued this past season with Miranda Rich.
Rich puts the lid on a stellar prep career today with the 2018 Catoosa County Girls’ Golfer of the Year award.
“It feels good. It feels like an accomplishment.” she said of the achievement. “You know you work so hard to get something done and then it kind of happens, so it feels good.”
Rich, who had the lowest scoring average of any girls’ golfer in the county, said her senior year on the links “had its ups and downs”.
“It started out good and ended a little rough, but that’s the way golf is,” she reflected. “(Golf) can be frustrating, but it can be very relieving at the same time. You just work hard to get things done. The season was really about working hard and trying my best to attempt to make it to state.”
Among her senior year highlights was shooting an 87 in extremely windy conditions to make the All-Tournament Team at the Heritage Lady Generals Invitational at Nob North. She later followed up with a very nice 76 at the Area 6-AAA tournament at Fields Ferry in Calhoun to reach her goal of state tournament qualification.
She called the area tournament her most memorable one.
“I had a bad front nine, but I came back on the back nine and made a good score and got to go to state,” she recalled.
She opened the Class 3A state tournament in Hartwell by carding an 86, and though she slipped to a 94 after tough conditions on Day 2, Rich still managed a top 20 finish, placing 18th overall.
“I was happy (to qualify for state),” she explained. “But I just looked at it as trying to get ready for college. I’m excited about that.”
Rich will play next year for Chattanooga after signing with the Mocs at the end of her junior year and said she will spend the summer prepping for her debut in the Navy-and-Gold.
“I’m just going to practice and play in some tournaments,” she said. “I’m going to work hard, have a good attitude about everything and just encourage the other girls.”
With her time at Ringgold now in the rear view mirror, Rich said she will miss her days as a Lady Tiger and hopes she left a legacy for those who will follow.
“I’ll remember the friendships that I made and how I’ve improved over the years,” she continued. “I’ll remember the hard work I put in and the people who have helped me out along the way.
“You just have to keep going and keep fighting, even if you have a bad round. Just maintain a positive attitude and know that you can always come back. Also, just be kind to others and always try to encourage each other.”