GOLF: The 2018 Catoosa County Boys' Golfer of the Year

It was back in middle school when Gavin Noble began to establish himself as the perhaps the top upcoming golfer in Catoosa County and a potential high school star.
Three years into his tenure at Ringgold High School and he continues to fulfill those lofty expectations.
Noble turned in another outstanding year, capping it with arguably his best round of the season and picking up the 2018 Catoosa County Boys’ Golfer of the Year award in the process.
“It feels pretty good,” he said of the honor. “I’ve been working hard all year and I can’t wait until next year.”
As expected, the junior led the Tigers all season as the team’s No. 1. After a solid scoring season in nine-hole matches, Noble came through with a sparkling 72 at the Area 6-AAA tournament at Fields Ferry in Calhoun to qualify for state.
Noble prepped for the tournament by finishing in a tie for third place at the Rome Junior Classic, an American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tournament at the Coosa County Club, in early May against players from all over the nation before turning his attention to the state’s biggest prep tournament.
Playing in the Class 3A state tournament in Hartwell as one of the lowest-scoring individuals from a non-qualifying team, Noble shot a 40 in his opening nine holes at the Cateechee Golf Club. However, he turned it around with four birdies on the final nine to finish with a 76 and ended in a tie for 11th place after the first day.
But his second nine on Day 1 only set the stage for the final round on Day 2.
Noble birdied five of his first eight holes and finished with a 3-under par 69 in the second round, climbing eight spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for third overall with Hart County’s Eli Scott, just two strokes out of the lead.
It was his highest finish in the state tournament, bettering the tie for fourth place he enjoyed as a sophomore, and marked his third straight berth in the state field. The 69 was the lowest round for anybody in the tournament on the second day.
“I was the only person to break par on the second day, so that felt good,” said the future Kennesaw State University Owl. “It was a good year. I made it to state, although it wasn’t the finish I wanted. I didn’t play my best the first day, but I played well the second day and I almost came back and won.”
Noble said he was planning on more tournaments over the summer in order to keep honing his game for his senior season and beyond.
“I have a bunch of tournaments coming up this summer,” he added. “Hopefully I can continue to play well and we’ll see where it goes. The goal for next year is to win the state championship and I’d like to have another good high school year and do well in my other tournaments before I head on to Kennesaw.”