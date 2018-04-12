The retooling of the Georgia Northwestern men's golf team continued on Wednesday afternoon with the Bobcats' second signing for the 2018 fall season.
Sonoraville senior Ryan Redd signed his letter to join the Bobcats, following the recent signing of Trion senior Noah Hankins.
"First of all, it's a great opportunity and I appreciate it because I've always wanted to play college golf," Redd explained. "For (GNTC golf coach) Eddie (Jackson) to give me this opportunity is amazing, plus, I get to play with my buddy, Lane."
Lane Strickland, a 2017 graduate of Sonoraville High School, is currently on the Bobcats' roster after signing near the end of his senior year with the Phoenix.
"(Lane) said life as a college golfer is pretty great," Redd said. "You're always going and playing at different places. I think we'll have a good chance at winning (USCAA) Nationals this year."
Sonoraville head coach Mike Farley said the Bobcats were getting "a great kid".
"Ryan comes from a really good family with a really good work ethic and that carries over to the golf course," he said. "He's a very hard worker and he's one that will put in a lot of work outside of the normal practice schedule. He self-evaluates himself all the time and works on the things he knows he's struggling with.
"He's one of those kids you don't really notice because he's not flashy, but he always shows up on the scorecard at the end of a match."
Jackson said he excited about Redd's potential.
"I watched him just a couple of days ago at Field's Ferry (Calhoun) and I'm very excited about him," the veteran coach and golf pro explained. "He's got a good overall game. He needs a little work on his short game, but he's very strong, tee to green. He's got a passion (for golf) and a good work ethic to get to where he needs to be."
Redd said he would like to transfer to another school to play golf once his time at GNTC is finished. He also plans to become an electrical engineer.
The Bobcats ended up placing fourth at the USCAA Nationals at Penn State University this past October after holding the tournament lead with nine holes to play. It was the program's first season back on the course after a year's hiatus.