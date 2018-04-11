Ridgeland and LFO converged at Brown Acres Golf Course in Chattanooga on Tuesday afternoon for a nine-hole match and ended the day with a split.
The Warriors scored the victory, 200-237, while the Lady Panthers picked up a 118-121 win.
LFO's Garrison Gentry was the day's low medalist with a 42. John Reed carded a 47, followed by Alec Gentry (52) and Brandon McBryar (59).
Tristin Burks paced Ridgeland with a 56, while Justin Carver (59), Ryan Grasham (61) and Eli Gilreath (61) rounded out the team total.
In the girls' match, Christa Parrish had the lowest score of the day with a 56 for the Lady Panthers. Her teammate, Lauren Cain, finished with a 62.
Tea Wilson shot a 59 for the Lady Warriors and Angie Lee, fresh off tennis season, shot a 62 in her first round of the season.