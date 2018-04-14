The LaFayette Ramblers had four of their six golfers finish in the top 20 and two more just outside the top 20 as they finished third overall in the team standings at the Carrollton Trojan Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club over the weekend.
Gage Smith carded rounds of 79 and 74 to finish with a two-day total of 153, which earned him a tie for third place. Riley Grant (76-79) finished in a tie for fifth. Carter Grant (84-78) ended his tournament in 18th place and Tyler Jackson (87-77) finished 20th.
Mason Cain (89-78) finished in a tie for 22nd place, while Scott Smith (95-94) was 33rd.
LaFayette stumbled to a 326 on Friday, but bounced back with a 307 in Saturday's round to finish at 633. They were 10 shots behind Darlington (623) and 20 shots behind champion Starr's Mill (613).