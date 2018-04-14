The LaFayette Ramblers had three of their six golfers finish in the top 30 and saw all six finish in the top 50 as they placed sixth overall in the team standings at the Carrollton Trojan Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club over the weekend.
Gage Smith carded rounds of 79 and 74 to finish with a two-day total of 153, which earned him a tie for 10th place. Riley Grant (76-79) finished in a tie for 15th. Carter Grant (84-78) ended his tournament in a tie for 28th place.
Tyler Jackson (87-77) finished 36th. Mason Cain (89-78) finished in a tie for 38th place, while Scott Smith (95-94) was 50th.
LaFayette stumbled to a 326 on Friday, but bounced back with a 307 in Saturday's round to finish at 633. They were 10 shots behind Darlington (623) and 20 shots behind fourth-place Starr's Mill (613).
Auburn (Ala.) won the tournament with rounds of 300 and 293 for a total of 593. Columbus (307-292) was six shots behind, while St. Pius X (303-302) was third.
Ben Carr of Columbus shot a 71 and a 67 to finish at 4-under par and a six-stroke victory over his teammate Jonathan Parker.