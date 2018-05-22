Ringgold senior Gavin Noble may not have won the state championship on Tuesday, but he was one of the biggest movers of the day.
Playing at the Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell, Noble, who started the day tied for 11th place with an opening around 76, turned in the lowest round of the day on Tuesday. Noble shot a 33 on the front nine and finished the day with a 3-under par 69 to move up eight spots in the individual standings.
He finished the two-day tournament at 1-over par 145 to tie Hart County's Eli Scott for third place overall in the Class 3A state tournament.
Noble and Scott were just two shots off the lead when the dust settled. Sam Lape of Westminster backed up his 71 on Monday with an even-par 72 on Tuesday to finish the tournament at 1-under par, while Bremen's Tyler Lipscomb followed his first round score of 70 with a round of 74 on Tuesday. That score left him with an even-par 144 for the tournament, but one shot behind the winner.
On the same course, the girls' Class 3A tournament was being held and Ringgold senior Miranda Rich would cap her high school career with a top 20 finish. Rich, who shot an 86 on Monday, carded a 94 on Tuesday to finish in 18th place.
Three more golfers from Region 6 finished in the top six individually, including Murray County's Tori Owens. Owens, who had a 78 on Day 1, fired a 1-under par 71 on Tuesday to finish 5-over par for the tournament and claim a two-shot victory.
North Murray's Savannah Satterfield (78-74) finished in third place at 8-over par and Bremen's Christian Williams (76-80) was sixth at 12-over par.
Both Ringgold golfers were playing as individuals.