Ringgold senior Gavin Noble recorded another top-five finish at the GHSA Class 3A state championships as he tied for fourth at the Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell.
The future Coastal Carolina Chanticleer opened with a 1-under-par 71 on Monday and followed up with a 76 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 147 (3-over-par). That score tied him with Westminster's Harris Barth.
Noble competed as an individual for the Tigers at state.
Westminster dominated the tournament. William Love won the individual title after rounds of 68 and 67 as he finished 9-under for the championship. His teammate, Sam Lape, had rounds of 71 and 68 to finish at 5-under. Westminster also had a golfer finished tied for sixth and two golfers tied for eighth. The Wildcats' score of 563 was 13-under-par and a whopping 69 shots ahead of second-place Lovett.
Gage Winkler of North Murray was third in the individual standings after back-to-back rounds of 73. Winkler finished 2-over for the tournament.