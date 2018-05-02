For the third straight year, Ringgold's Gavin Noble will participate in the Class 3A boys' state golf tournament as an individual player after the senior shot a 72 at the Area 6-AAA tournament at Fields Ferry in Calhoun on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Noble will be the only Ringgold player in the field. The Tigers' score of 339 was just inside the 340 standard. However, Ringgold finished out of the top six in the area tournament standings and did not qualify for state. Noble qualified as one of the top individual players from a non-qualifying team.
Harrison Haupt shot an 82 for the Tigers, followed by Jeff Bridges (92). Joseph Taylor and Jerin Morgan each had a 98.
Westminster won the area championship, followed by Calhoun, Lovett, Pace Academy, Bremen and Sonoraville.
Miranda Rich will represent the Lady Tigers in the state tournament after shooting a 76 in Tuesday's girls' tournament, also held at Fields Ferry.
Ringgold shot a 337, but did not qualify as a team. Reagan Tankersley and Moeka Yagi also competed for the Lady Tigers on Tuesday.
The boys' and girls' Class 3A state tournaments will be played at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell on May 21-22.