The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans both gave it a run on Tuesday, but both teams were forced to settle for state runner-up finishes in the GHSA Class 1A Public School state golf tournaments.
In the girls' tournament, held at Southern Hills Golf Club in Hawkinsville, the Lady Trojans trailed defending state champion Lake Oconee Academy by nine shots after Monday's first 18 holes. Gordon Lee shot 159 for a second straight day on Tuesday, but Lake Oconee Academy bettered Monday's 150 with a 149 on Tuesday to win the state title by 10 strokes.
Katie Scheck followed up a first-round 73 with a second-round 70 to win low medalist honors at 1-under-par for Lake Oconee Academy, while her sister Kelly Scheck shot rounds of 77 and 79 to finish fourth overall at 12-over-par.
After shooting a very nice 75 on Monday, Gordon Lee senior Macall Miller fired a 76 on Tuesday and finished runner-up in the individual standings at 7-over, one shot ahead of Commerce's Cameron Ford, who finished at 8-over. Gordon Lee senior Jessica Hickman followed up Monday's 84 with a final round of 83 as she tied for fifth place overall.
Freshman Cora Mount improved by 10 shots from Monday's 101 with a final round 91, while sophomore Alexandria Maynor made a huge jump on Tuesday, going from a 119 on her first 18 holes to a 90 on her final 18 holes. Mount finished 12th overall, while Maynor climbed the standings to finish 16th.
Ford's 72 on Tuesday allowed Commerce to finish in third place, just one shot behind Gordon Lee, while Drew Charter School and Seminole County rounded out the top five.
Gordon Lee's boys, who trailed by just four shots going into Tuesday's final round at Southern Landings Golf Club in Warner Robins, shot the second-lowest score of the day in the field on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, the team ahead of them had the day's best round.
Drew Charter, who shot 348 on Monday, backed it up with a 322 on Tuesday to win the state title by 16 shots. Gordon Lee went from a 352 on Monday to a 339 on Tuesday and earned the second-place trophy by 13 shots over Schley County. ACE Charter and Seminole County rounded out the top five.
Gordon Lee senior Tucker Windham took home the individual runner-up trophy. After shooting a 74 on Monday, the future Dalton State Roadrunner shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday to finish at 2-over for the tournament. He was three shots ahead of Drew Charter's Anthony Ford, but three shots behind Schley County's Thad Clark, who carded rounds of 71 and 72 to finish 1-under for the championship.
Jacob Carlock, who shot an 89 in the opening round, finished with an 80 on Tuesday and ended up in 14th place for the Trojans. Ben Richardson had rounds of 87 and 94. Sam Norton followed up a 108 in the opening round with a 102 in the second round and Weston Beagles shot rounds of 102 and 106.
But the biggest improvement of the day came from Gavin McAlister. After turning in a score of 130 in the opening round, McAlister shot a 93 on Tuesday, an 37-shot improvement.