GOLF: Miller ties for 20th at national invitational tournament

Macall Miller is getting set to head off to the University of Montevallo in Alabama to begin her college golf career, but not before one final tournament as a high school player.
The recent Gordon Lee graduate teed it up at the inaugural High School Golf National Invitational at the Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday and Friday and Miller made the folks back home proud with two very respectable rounds as she tied for 20th place overall at 10-over-par (154) for the 36-hole event.
She opened with a 78 in her first round as she birdied two of four par-5's on the course. She followed up with just one birdie in her second round, but had 13 pars for a consistent round of 76.
"The course was almost 6,000 yards, so my length off the tee worked to my advantage," she explained. "As always, I left a few shots out on the course, so there's still room for improvement."
Kamille Dimayuga from California posted back-to-back rounds of 71 to finish at 2-under-par and win the girls' tournament by one stroke over South Carolina's Emma Schimpf and fellow Californian Isabel Sy. Rachel Rich of South Carolina and Madison Tenore of Florida finished at even-par.
The tournament was billed as the "largest, strongest and most diverse field in high school golf" and the invitation-only tournament featured over 300 of the top boys and girls high school golfers from across the country.
Invitations were extended to players from large, small, public and private high school golf programs from nearly all 50 states. The girls' event, held at the Falcon's Fire Golf Club, featured 91 players from 27 different states, including Hawaii, and Miller said that she had fun playing against girls from different parts of the country.
"It was an honor to have been invited to play with some of the best high school golfers in the nation," Miller added. "I put two solid rounds of golf together. Overall, this tournament was a good finish to my high school career and I'm excited to begin my college golf career.