GOLF: Miller ready to fly with the Falcons

Rising Gordon Lee senior Macall Miller knew she wanted to play golf in college somewhere.
Somewhere now has a name.
Miller took to Facebook Thursday afternoon to announce her decision to attend and play golf for the University of Montevallo, an NCAA Division II program located in central Alabama.
"I really liked the coach and the campus right from my first visit," she explained. "The coach made the offer right there in the parking lot after my (campus) tour and I just knew that's where I wanted to go."
Miller is a two-time Walker County Girls' Golf of the Year award winner and shared the award this past spring with teammate Jessica Hickman.
She shot a 79 in the Class 2A state tournament as a freshman and claimed the area and the Class 1A Public School state championships in her sophomore campaign. This past spring, she again won an area crown and finished fourth in the state tournament.
She shot her career-low round of 75 in the first tournament of the 2018 season at the Dalton Golf and Country Club. The 75 was one shot off the Gordon Lee girls' school record.
The Falcons placed fourth in the Gulf South Conference at Callaway Gardens back in April. Other GSC members include Lee University, West Georgia, West Alabama, West Florida and Shorter, among others.
"They will be losing one senior the year I get there," she added. "I already feel a lot of responsibility to make up for what they will be losing. But if I just keep working on my game, I think I'll fit in just fine."