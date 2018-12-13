GOLF: Miller looking forward to teeing it up for Montevallo

Nearly five months after making her commitment official, Gordon Lee senior golfer Macall Miller put her signature on a college letter of intent on Wednesday as she signed with the University of Montevallo, an NCAA Division II program located in central Alabama.
"I'm really happy," Miller said. "This is been a lifelong dream for me play anywhere in college and I'm very happy that it's finally going to happen."
Miller is a two-time Walker County Girls' Golf of the Year award winner and shared the award this past spring with teammate Jessica Hickman.
After shooting a 79 in the Class 2A state tournament as a freshman, she took home an area championship and the Class 1A Public School individual state championship as a sophomore. Last season, she won her second area title and finished fourth in the state tournament.
Her career-low round of 75 came in her first tournament of the 2018 season at the Dalton Golf and Country Club. That 75 is one shot off the Lady Trojans' school record.
She verbally committed to the Falcons back in late July.
"I really like the coaches and the campus," she explained. "They have really nice facilities and it really felt like home when I went there. They have one senior leaving so I really just hope to come in and bring what they're losing back to the team."
Gordon Lee girls' golf coach Derrell O'Neal said the university is getting an outstanding player and an outstanding person.
"Obviously, they are getting a great golfer and her scores really speak for themselves," he said. "She's just very calm on the golf course and she really became a leader for us. I came on board as an interim coach to begin with and she stepped in and said 'Coach, what do you need? Whatever you need for me to do, I'll do.' She took on that role. There were only five of us total with the team and all the girls pitched in, but she really became a vocal leader.
"Even at times when she's struggled, she's still just a good person and she handles herself really well. I think (Montevallo) is not only getting a great golfer, but a really good person that's very strong and very determined."
Miller said she planned to study criminal justice in college.
Montevallo took fourth place in the Gulf South Conference at Callaway Gardens this past April as they competed against the likes of University, West Georgia, West Alabama, West Florida and Shorter, among others.