The Gordon Lee boys' golf team finished with a score of 325 and earned fourth place at the 2018 Calhoun Jacket Invitational Monday at Field's Ferry Golf Club.
Gray Weldon continue his stellar season with a 77, followed by a 79 from Tucker Windham and an 81 from Jacob Carlock. Christian Boyd had an 88 to round out the team score, while Cole Walker teed it up for the Trojans and carded a 93.
Heritage was one spot behind with a 332. Robert Allen Lyle had a nice 76 for the Generals, while a pair of 83's from Cain Stover and Matthew Redman, along with a 90 from Declan Ryan, filled out the team total. Logan Self finished with a 100.
LaFayette sent its junior varsity squad and posted a 371 to place 10th overall. Scott Smith had an 85 and Jon Durham shot an 86. Kyle Moore, Josh Bettis and Riley Mitchell all turned in a score of 100.
Christian Heritage won the tournament with a 315, followed by Sonoraville and Calhoun's 'A' team, who tied at 322. Sonoraville was awarded second on a scorecard playoff.
Bremen High School junior Tyler Lipscomb, who has committed to play at Alabama, was the day's low medalist with a 67.
The LaFayette Lady Ramblers also played in the Jacket Invitational on Monday and placed sixth overall. Maci Johnson led the way with a 98, good enough for 16th individually. Shelby Whittle (104) was 18th, while Hannah Bowman and Emma Moore both carded a 110.
Team scores were not available as of press time.
Lady Generals score big win
The Heritage girls took on both Northwest Whitfield and Coahulla Creek in a nine-hole match at Windstone Golf Club on Monday and dominated with a score of 126 to beat the Lady Bruins by 24 shots and defeat the Lady Colts by 34.
Freshman Lauren Self was the day's low medalist. Self made two birdies on the afternoon and finished with a sparkling 1-over par 37. Junior Caroline Bentley carded a 44, while another freshman, Kendall Harrell, shot a 45.
Also playing for the Lady Generals was Carson Nixon (50), Katie Proctor (52) and Traevin Penland (53).