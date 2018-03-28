The LFO and Ridgeland golf teams split their nine-hole matches at Brown Acres Golf Course in Chattanooga on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers won the match, 116-121, behind a 54 from Christa Parrish and a 62 from Lauren Cain.
Tea Wilson shot a 60 for LFO, while Taylor Phillips carded a 61. Each team had just two golfers competing.
In the boys' match, Garrison Gentry shot a 45 for the Warriors to lead them to a 205-240 victory. Alec Gentry carded a 51 for LFO, followed by John Reed (54) and Patryk Gilbert (55).
Justin Carver paced Ridgeland with a 58, while Eli Gilreath (59), Ryan Grasham (61) and Tristin Burks (62) rounded out the team score.