The LaFayette Ramblers saw all six of its varsity golfers break 40 on Tuesday as they claimed a 38-stroke victory over Trion in a nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course.
LaFayette (146) got a pair of even-par 36's from Gage Smith and Carter Grant, while Tyler Jackson and Mason Cain both shot 1-over par 37 to round out the team score. Riley Grant had a 38 and Scott Smith shot a 39.
Noah Hankins carded a 42 to lead the Bulldogs (184), followed by Walker Weaver (46), Gabe Cooper (47) and Cooper Malone (49).
LaFayette's junior varsity team also played on Tuesday. Jon Durham shot a 41, followed by Kyle Moore (44), Josh Bettis (49) and Riley Mitchell (52) to complete the 186 total.
The Lady Ramblers also beat Trion on Tuesday. Team scores were not available as of press time.
Maci Johnson was low medalist with a 47. Shelby Whittle shot a 54, followed by Hannah Bowman with a 55 and Emma Moore with a 60.