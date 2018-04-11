The LaFayette Ramblers saw all six of its varsity golfers break 40 on Tuesday as they claimed a 38-stroke victory over Trion in a nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course.
LaFayette (146) got a pair of even-par 36's from Gage Smith and Carter Grant, while Tyler Jackson and Mason Cain both shot 1-over par 37 to round out the team score. Riley Grant had a 38 and Scott Smith shot a 39.
Noah Hankins carded a 42 to lead the Bulldogs (184), followed by Walker Weaver (46), Gabe Cooper (47) and Cooper Malone (49).
LaFayette's junior varsity team also played on Tuesday. Jon Durham shot a 41, followed by Kyle Moore (44), Josh Bettis (49) and Riley Mitchell (52) to complete the 186 total.