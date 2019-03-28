Riley Grant and Tyler Jackson tied for low medalist honors at Fields Ferry on Thursday with a pair of 39s. However, the LaFayette Ramblers would come up two shots short in a match against Gordon Central and Rockmart.
The Warriors finished with a 173, while the Ramblers and Yellow Jackets both finished at 175.
Brady Mullally had a 48 for LaFayette, while Jon Durham and Kyle Moore each shot 49. Scott Smith had a 52, but only the four lowest scores counted towards the team total. Junior Barber (52), Jud Woods (57) and Braden Queen (58) also played for LaFayette.
The Lady Ramblers, however, picked up a 158-167 win over Rockmart. Gordon Central did not have enough golfers to make up a team score.
Maci Johnson's 50, Hannah Bowman's 53 and Shelby Whittle's 55 rounded out the team score for the Lady Ramblers, while Emma Moore carded a 58 in the nine-hole match.