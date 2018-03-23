The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got a pair of 49's from Maci Johnson and Hannah Bowman in an eight-shot victory, 98-106, over Trion at the LaFayette Golf Course on Thursday.
Shelby Whittle had a 53 for the Lady Ramblers, while Emma Moore finished with a 61.
The Lady Ramblers will host their own invitational tournament on Saturday.
The Ramblers put up their junior varsity squad to face the Bulldogs and suffered a 179-200 defeat.
Kyle Moore had a 44 for LaFayette, followed by Jon Durham (47), Josh Bettis (49) and Riley Mitchell (60).
Recent Georgia Northwestern signee Noah Hankins paced Trion with a 39. The rest of the Bulldogs' lineup included Gabe Cooper (44), Cooper Malone (46) and Walker Weaver (50).