It's been quite a long time since the LaFayette Ramblers last lost a nine-hole golf match, but that's what happened on Thursday as the Northwest Whitfield Bruins slipped past the Ramblers, 159-163, in a match played at the LaFayette Golf Course.
Riley Grant and Tyler Jackson both shot 38 for LaFayette. Jon Durham had a 43 and Kyle Moore shot a 44. Also playing for LaFayette was Scott Smith (48) and Brady Mullally (49).
Trevor Owens led the Bruins with a 36.
Northwest also won the JV match, 196-198. Eighth grader Grant Langford shot a 36 for the JV Ramblers. Junior Barber carded a 48, while Braden Queen and Jud Woods both shot 57.