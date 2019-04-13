The LaFayette Ramblers got a two-round total of 145 from Riley Grant and a 147 from Tyler Jackson as the Orange-and-Black placed 10th overall in the 12-team Trojan Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton over the weekend.
Grant opened with a 75 on Friday before a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday. Jackson shot a 74 in his opening round and followed it up with a 73.
Brady Mullaly shot rounds of 84 and 89 to finish at 173. Jon Durham had back-to-back rounds of 88 (176). Kyle Moore followed a first-round 94 with a second-round 86 (180), while Scott Smith shot 92 and 101 (193).
As a team, counting the lowest four scores each day, LaFayette carded a 321 in the opening round and improved four strokes to a 317 on Day 2 to finish with a total of 638 for 36 holes.
Spain Park, Ala. blistered the course with a two-day total of 5-under-par (563) to beat Dalton by 11 shots. The Catamounts finished at 6-over-par (574), one shot ahead of St. Pius X (575).