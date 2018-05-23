For the second straight year, the LaFayette Ramblers chance to make up ground on the second day of the Class 4A state golf tournament was thwarted by Mother Nature.
Round 2 of the tournament at the Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega was cancelled by rain on Tuesday, which meant the scheduled 36-hole event was shortened to just the 18 holes that were completed on Monday.
As a result, LaFayette ended up in ninth place overall in the team standings after posting a 310 in the first round. LaFayette had played the first six holes at 2-under par as a team, but could not keep up the pace. The Ramblers had finished fourth in the final team standings for the past four years.
Senior Gage Smith, along with Stephen Kinsei of St. Pius ended up tied for ninth individually after shooting 1-under-par 71 in the first round. Smith's round included four birdies on the day. Tyler Jackson (77), Carter Grant (78) and Riley Grant (84) rounded out Monday's team score for the Ramblers, while Mason Cain (85) and Scott Smith (93) also took on the course.
Columbus High School earned the state title after a torrid 10-under par 278 on Monday. That score was good enough for an eight-stroke victory over St. Pius X, who finished with a 2-under par 286 on the day. Marist (291) ended up five shots in back of their rivals for third place, followed by Woodward Academy (296) and Oconee County (300).
An incredible 10 players were under par in the first round while 33 more were all within 10 shots of the individual title, which was won by Ben Carr of Columbus.
Carr shot a blistering 5-under par 67, but only won by a single stroke over a three-player group featuring Carr's teammate Jonathan Parker, Cartersville Buck Brumlow and defending state champion Daniel McKenzie of St. Pius. All three finished with a 4-under par 68.
Matthew Redman of Heritage, who made the field after having the lowest individual score in the state qualifier on a non-qualifying team, shot a 10-over par 82 in his round to tie for 58th place in Dahlonega.
The Class 4A girls' tournament, held at Innsbruck Golf Club in Helen, also experienced a second day washout, meaning Woodward Academy's 232 would be the winning score. They won by 10 strokes over Central-Carroll (242) and 11 strokes over White County (243), while Columbus and Marist (260) tied for fourth.
Heritage came in with a 301 and earned an eighth-place finish. Lauren Self had a 95 for the Lady Generals. Caroline Bentley and Kendall Harrell each shot 103, while Carson Nixon finished her round at 109.
LaFayette (365) ended the day in 15th place. Shelby Whittle (109), Maci Johnson (120), Hannah Bowman (136) and Emma Moore (160) rounded out the roster for the Lady Ramblers.
White County's Catie Craig was the individual winner with a 2-over 74. She edged past Ayanna Habeel of Woodward Academy by one shot and beat Habeel's teammate Morgan Ellison by three shots.