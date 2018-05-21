The LaFayette Ramblers have finished fourth in Class 4A the past four seasons, but they will have their work cut out for them if they are to make it five in a row.
LaFayette shot 310 at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega on Monday and currently sits in ninth place overall after the first 18 holes.
Columbus High School set a torrid pace on Monday, shooting 278. Their 10-under par score, however, was only good enough for an eight-stroke lead as St. Pius X (286) finished at 2-under par on the day. Marist (291) is just five shots in back of their rivals for third place. Woodward Academy (296) is fourth and Oconee County (300) is fifth.
An incredible 10 players were under par in the first round while 33 more are all within 10 shots of the individual lead, currently held by Ben Carr of Columbus. Carr shot a blistering 67 in the opening round and sits in first place at 5-under par, though he is just one shot clear of defending state champion Daniel McKenzie of St. Pius, who leads a three-player group at 4-under par 68.
LaFayette senior Gage Smith, along with Stephen Kinsei of St. Pius are tied for ninth after shooting 1-under-par 71 in the first round. Tyler Jackson (77), Carter Grant (78) and Riley Grant (84) rounded out Monday's team score for the Ramblers. Mason Cain (85) and Scott Smith (93) also played for the Ramblers.
Matthew Redman of Heritage, who made the field as an individual player, shot a 10-over par 82 in his opening round.
In the Class 4A girls' tournament, which is being held at Innsbruck Golf Club in Helen, Woodward Academy's 232 set the opening round pace. They hold a 10-shot lead over Central-Carroll (242) and an 11-stroke lead on White County (243). Columbus and Marist each shot 260 in the first round and are tied for fourth.
Heritage came in with a 301 in the first round and holds the eighth spot in the team standings. Lauren Self had a 95 for the Lady Generals. Caroline Bentley and Kendall Harrell each shot 103, while Carson Nixon finished her round at 109.
LaFayette is in 15th place after the first 18 holes with a 365. Shelby Whittle (109), Maci Johnson (120), Hannah Bowman (136) and Emma Moore (160) rounded out the roster for the Lady Ramblers.
White County's Catie Craig leads the way with a 2-over 74. She has a one-shot lead over Ayanna Habeel of Woodward Academy and a three-shot lead over Habeel's teammate Morgan Ellison with 18 holes remaining.