The LaFayette Ramblers opened their 2019 golf season on their own home course on Tuesday and braved the chilly conditions to score a 158-184 victory over Gordon Central.
Riley Grant was the day's low medalist with an even-par 36 in the nine-hole match. Tyler Jackson was right behind with a 37, while a 42 from Brady Mullaly and a 43 from Jon Durham rounded out the Ramblers' team score.
Scott Smith (45), Kyle Moore (46), Junior Barber (53), Jud Woods (60) and Braden Queen (63) also teed it up for LaFayette.
Josh Hardin and Isaac McIntyre both carded 44's for the Warriors.
The Lady Ramblers also played nine holes on Tuesday, but it was treated as a practice round for the home team as Gordon Central brought just one female player to the course.
Shelby Whittle paced LaFayette with a 46, followed by a 55 from Maci Johnson, a 57 from Emma Moore and a 59 from Hannah Bowman.