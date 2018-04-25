You can't necessarily count on the weather, but you can pretty much count on the LaFayette High School boys' golf team taking home the biggest trophy at area tournaments.
For the fifth consecutive year, the Ramblers have won a region and/or area championship. The streak continued at Nob North Golf Club on Wednesday as the Orange-and-Black shot a 308 to beat Cartersville (314) by six strokes. LaGrange (320) was 12 shots back.
The Canes had the day's low medalist as Buck Brumlow carded an even-par 72. However, LaFayette had four players shoot in the 70s. Gage Smith led the way with a 75, followed by Carter Grant and Tyler Jackson each with a 77. A 79 from Riley Grant rounded out the team score.
Mason Cain (86) and Scott Smith (87) also played for the Ramblers.
Cedartown (330) placed fourth, followed by Pickens (342), Northwest Whitfield (343), Heritage (351) and Chapel Hill (363). The field was made up of teams in both Regions 5-AAAA and 6-AAAA.
Heritage got a 78 from Matthew Redman, followed by an 88 from Robert Allen Lyle, a 91 from Logan Self and a 94 from Declan Ryan. Cain Stover also teed it up for the Generals and shot a 95.
Redmond's 78 was the lowest individual score from a player not on an automatic state qualifying team. Therefore, he will participate in the Class 4A state tournament as an individual player.
Ridgeland was among a number of teams that did not participate or did not have enough players to qualify for a team score.
The Ramblers will now set their sights on the state championship. The 36-hole Class 4A tournament will be held May 21-22 at the Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega. LaFayette has four consecutive top four finishes at the state tournament.