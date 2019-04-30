Both the Heritage Lady Generals and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers will be returning to the Class 4A state golf tournament later this month after top-five finishes at the area tournament in LaGrange on Tuesday.
For the second consecutive season, Heritage finished as area runner-up. They carded one of their best scores of the season with a 277 behind an 88 from Lauren Self, a 94 from Caroline Bentley and a 95 from Kendall Harrell.
Central-Carroll got a 73 from low medalist Loralie Cowart and a 75 from Ansley Cowart as the Lady Lions won the tournament with a 259. LaGrange (296) and Troup (306) used their local knowledge and experience on The Fields Golf Course to take third and fourth, respectively, while the LaFayette (311) was fifth in the 12-team event.
The Lady Ramblers were paced by a 100 from Shelby Whittle. Maci Johnson shot a 103, followed by Hannah Bowman with a 108 and Emma Moore with a 123. It marks the fifth straight time that LaFayette's girls will play in the state tournament on May 20-21 at Maple Ridge in Columbus.