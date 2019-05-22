The Heritage Lady Generals turned in a solid eighth-place finish at the GHSA Class 4A state tournament at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus.
Heritage, who opened with a 281 on Monday, backed it up with a 280 on Tuesday to finish at 561 for the championship. All three Heritage golfers finished in the top 50 overall and all three finished under 200 for the tournament.
Lauren Self tied for 29th place individually with rounds of 88 and 90. Caroline Bentley tied for 32nd place after carding a 91 and a 93, while Kendal Harrell's rounds of 102 and 97 allowed her to finish in a tie for 44th.
LaFayette (635) placed 14th in the team standings. The Lady Ramblers opened with a 324, but improved 13 strokes with a 311 on Tuesday.
Maci Johnson was the top finisher for LaFayette. Johnson shot rounds of 95 and 99 to finish in a tie for 39th place individually. Shelby Whittle shot a 107 on Monday, but improved to a 97 on Tuesday. Emma Moore, who carded a 122 in the first round, shot a 115 in the second round and Hannah Bowman posted rounds of 123 and 128.
Woodward Academy shot 456 to win the team title by four strokes over Columbus (460) and 10 strokes over White County (466).
In a tight race for the individual title, Columbus's Madeleine Krueger finished at 3-over par to beat White County's Catie Craig and Central-Carroll's Loralie Cowart by one shot each.
In the boys' tournament, held at the Columbus Country Club, Heritage had rounds of 318 and 321 to finish in 10th place with a total of 639.
Matthew Redman led the Generals as he tied for 25th place overall. Redmond shot a 77 on Monday and came back with a 76 on Tuesday. Chandler Burns had rounds of 78 and 80, while Carter Bell shot an 82 and an 83.
Cain Stover went from an 87 on Monday to an 82 on Tuesday, while Declan Ryan carded rounds of 92 and 94. Robert Allen Lyle, who shot an 81 on Monday, was forced to withdraw after 12 holes in his final round.
LaFayette had rounds of 322 and 332 to finish in 12th place overall with a total of 654.
Tyler Jackson was the top finisher for the Ramblers. The junior shot rounds of 73 and 78 to finish in a tie for 19th place. Another junior, Riley Grant, followed up Monday's 79 with an 80 on Tuesday.
Kyle Moore went from an 88 on Monday to an 86 on Tuesday. Brady Mullaly shot 82 on Monday and 93 on Tuesday. Jon Durham improved eight shots as he went from a 96 to an 88, while Scott Smith improved seven shots. He finished at 100 on Monday and turned in a 93 on Tuesday.
St. Pius X finished at 576 to win the tournament at 8-over par. North Oconee (584) was eight shots behind, while Columbus finished at 589.
Columbus did have the individual champion in Jonathan Parker. Parker, who shot 66 in the opening round, fired an even-par 72 on Monday to finish at 4-under. He claimed a one-stroke victory over Carter Loftin of St. Pius. Loftin, who had the 18-hole lead after a 65 on Monday, shot a 74 on Tuesday to finish at 3-under. He was one stroke ahead of Aren Patel of Woodward Academy. Patel followed Monday's 72 with Tuesday's lowest round, a 68, as he finished at 2-under for the championship.