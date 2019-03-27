The Heritage Generals and LaFayette Ramblers completed the second and final round of the North Georgia Invitational in Dalton on Tuesday.
Heritage had a solid afternoon at the Dalton Golf and Country Club as Cain Stover and Chandler Burns both shot 78. Robert Allan Lyle added an 84 and Matthew Redman carded an 85 to complete a team score of 325.
For LaFayette, Tyler Jackson had a 76 to set the pace. Riley Grant added an 81, Jon Durham shot an 83 and Brady Mullaly finished with a 91 as the Ramblers ended up at 331 for the day. Kyle Moore (95) and Scott Smith (104) also played for LaFayette.
Full team standings were not available as of press time, but Lambert High School won the tournament with Dalton taking the runner-up spot.
The first round was played at The Farm in Dalton earlier this month. Grant had a 76 for LaFayette, followed by Jackson (85), Smith (97), Durham (100), Mullaly (100) and Moore (107).
Redman paced the Generals with a 79 in the opening round, followed by Lyle with an 84, Carter Bell with an 89 and Logan Self with a 91.