Girls' prep golf teams from Regions 5 and 6 converged at the LaFayette Golf course on Tuesday for one of four Class 4A area tournaments going on around the state.
Led by a 73 from low medalist Ainsley Cowart, the Lady Lions of Central-Carroll shot a very nice 233 and won the tournament by 44 strokes.
Heritage had its best round of the entire year and one of the lowest rounds in the program's history as they were the surprise runner-up. The Lady Generals shot a 277, getting an 86 from freshman Lauren Self, a 95 from junior Katie Proctor and a 96 from junior Caroline Bentley. Another freshman, Kendall Harrell, also played for Heritage and carded a 101.
It was the highest-ever finish for a Heritage girls' team in competition.
LaGrange (295) was third, while Troup and the host school tied for fourth at 305. Shelby Whittle shot a 95 for the Lady Ramblers, while a 99 from Maci Johnson and a 111 from Hannah Bowman rounded out the team score. Emma Moore also teed it up for LaFayette and finished at 118.
The rest of the field included Northwest (318), Chapel Hill (327), Pickens (329), Cedartown (330) and Cartersville (354). Gilmer and Ridgeland did not have enough players to qualify for the team total. Christa Parrish of the Lady Panthers played as an individual and shot 103. Sandy Creek and Southeast were the only two schools who did not participate.
Heritage and LaFayette have safely qualified for the Class 4A state tournament. The 36-hole, two-day event will be held May 21-22 at the Innsbruck Golf Club in Helen.